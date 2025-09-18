Fires start in Kyiv region due to attack by drone strikes

The consequences of another Russian attack are recorded in Boryspil and Bucha districts

"Shahed (Photo: Pacific Press)

On the night of September 18, Russia attacked Ukraine with attack drones, with consequences in the Kyiv region. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Warehouses caught fire in Boryspil district.

The consequences of the enemy attack are also being recorded in Bucha district. A fire broke out in a private house there and has been localized. Rescuers are working at the scene.

Also at night, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the work of air defense forces in Obolon.