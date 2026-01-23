Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and medicine – the capital is preparing for different scenarios
Kyiv residents have been warned that the situation with the power outage remains difficult and may worsen, and urged to stock up on food for several days. About said mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.
The mayor emphasized that Kyiv is preparing to respond to various scenarios and did not rule out that the enemy would continue to attack critical infrastructure.
"I'm addressing the residents and telling them frankly: the situation is extremely difficult and this may not be the most difficult moment yet. Make a stockpile of food, water, and necessary medicines. Those who still have options to go outside the city, where there are alternative sources of power and heat, do not reject them," he said.
The mayor asked employers to organize flexible work schedules and, if possible, transfer employees to remote work.
The capital has already identified warming centers in each district where a large number of people can stay overnight if necessary. They are equipped with heating devices, food and hygiene products.
The first line of defense that promptly collects information and organizes work on the ground in coordination with the city headquarters in each district of the capital is the district state administration. Klitschko emphasized that he would discuss plans and algorithms of actions in different possible situations with the heads of the districts.
City services and utilities are working around the clock to ensure the capital's vital functions. hospitals and social institutions are also operating.
- on January 21, the KCIA denied Klitschko's statement about departure of 600,000 Kyiv residents due to the difficult situation with electricity, heating and water.
- As of January 22, in Kyiv connected the heat to 227 houses, and almost 3000 more are without heating. And as of the morning of January 23 without heat 1940 high-rise buildings remain.
- Energy Minister Shmyhal said that on January 22 was the most difficult day for Ukraine's power system after the blackout in November 22nd.
