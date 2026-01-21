"This information has not been confirmed". KCIA responds to the statement about the departure of 600,000 Kyiv residents

The military administration of the capital sees no signs of six hundred thousand residents leaving Kyiv

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The information about more than half a million residents leaving the capital has not been confirmed. This was reported by Kateryna Pop, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, during a telethon.

"Such information has not been confirmed by any unit of the Kyiv City Military Administration," Pop said, commenting on the statement of the Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko that after of Russian shelling on January 9, 600,000 people left the capital.

Read also How to survive blackouts: a practical guide for living and working when there is no power

She added that if such a number of subscribers who are provided with electricity had left, the electricity situation would not have been so critical.

"We do not see the facts. If such figures are claimed, we do not see the result of the fact that people [left], well, didn't they turn off the lights," the spokeswoman said.

REFERENCE According to the State Statistics Service, about 3 million people lived in Kyiv in 2022. In the first months of the great war, the capital's population dropped to a minimum – in March 2022, there were less than 1 million people in the city. In February 2025, Klitschko said that about 4 million people lived in Kyiv, a number that increased due to the return of According to the State Statistics Service, about 3 million people lived in Kyiv in 2022. In the first months of the great war, the capital's population dropped to a minimum – in March 2022, there were less than 1 million people in the city. In February 2025, Klitschko said that about 4 million people lived in Kyiv, a number that increased due to the return of more than 400,000 internally displaced persons.