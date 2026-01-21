"This information has not been confirmed". KCIA responds to the statement about the departure of 600,000 Kyiv residents
The information about more than half a million residents leaving the capital has not been confirmed. This was reported by Kateryna Pop, a spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, during a telethon.

"Such information has not been confirmed by any unit of the Kyiv City Military Administration," Pop said, commenting on the statement of the Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko that after of Russian shelling on January 9, 600,000 people left the capital.

She added that if such a number of subscribers who are provided with electricity had left, the electricity situation would not have been so critical.

"We do not see the facts. If such figures are claimed, we do not see the result of the fact that people [left], well, didn't they turn off the lights," the spokeswoman said.

REFERENCE
According to the State Statistics Service, about 3 million people lived in Kyiv in 2022. In the first months of the great war, the capital's population dropped to a minimum – in March 2022, there were less than 1 million people in the city. In February 2025, Klitschko said that about 4 million people lived in Kyiv, a number that increased due to the return of more than 400,000 internally displaced persons. 
  • In January, Russia repeatedly attacked Ukraine. In particular, on the night of January 9, the occupiers carried out combined attack on Kyiv, killing four people and injuring more than 20.
  • Then without heat supply almost 6000 apartment buildings remained, and in part of Kyiv emergency shutdowns.
  • Russia again attacked Ukraine on the night of January 20. 5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heat. Almost 80% of them are buildings where heat supply was restored on January 9.
