Kyiv protests against draft law that toughens penalties for military for WMD

Action in Kyiv (Photo: Rescuero X-account)

On the evening of Friday, September 5, a rally against a bill that would toughen penalties for military personnel for unauthorized departure from their units is taking place on Independence Square in Kyiv. This was reported by hromadske and Interfax-Ukraine.

The action is called "No to discrimination against the military". One of the initiators of the protest is combat medic and veteran Alina Sarnatska.

Hromadske writes that about a hundred people are shouting slogans: "Repression is not discipline" and "The Cossack family has the right to transfer". In addition, the rally calls for the adoption of a law on the military ombudsman and the establishment of clear terms of service.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, as of 20:30, about 200 participants had gathered on Independence Square, and people continued to actively approach.

Participants of the rally hold placards with inscriptions: "Let's protect those who have been protecting us for 11 years", "We demand a law on the military ombudsman", "Exhausted people are not judged, but supported", "Indifference kills", "Where is the military ombudsman".

The security of the rally is provided by law enforcement officers, in particular the Dialogue Police of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv. No facts of violation of public order or provocations have been observed.

Kyiv, September 5, 2025.

Where is the military ombudsman?

No to draft law 13452

on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law 13260, which effectively restores criminal liability for the use of illegal weapons. That is, if it is adopted as a whole, the court will not be able to apply the mitigating provision.

The organizers of the action also oppose draft law No. 13452 on increasing liability for the military for failure to comply with orders. Currently, it is only pending consideration in the parliament.