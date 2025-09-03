Zelensky said that the 18-24 contract will be offered to other age groups of the military

Palisa said that the contract will give people an understanding of the terms of service, certain benefits and other changes

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: facebook.com/Pavlo.Palisa)

On the basis of the "18-24 Contract", a contract will be offered for other age categories of persons liable for military service. This was reported by Pavlo Palisa, Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, in an interview with for Suspilne.

According to him, the changes may be announced in the near future, as soon as the relevant examinations at various levels are completed.

"A contract will be offered for other age groups. As well as for citizens who may already be mobilized in the Armed Forces. This contract will clearly give people an understanding of the terms of service, the possibility of changes, certain benefits, and so on," said the deputy head of the OP.

Palisa spoke with three commanders of different brigades, and they are satisfied with the personnel who have joined the units, he said. The soldiers who came under the "Contract 18-24" for their efficiency, ability to perform a range of tasks that cannot be performed by mobilized soldiers after preparation, training and appropriate support.

The deputy head of the OP was also asked whether the mechanism of payments received by contractors of the "18-24" program would be extended to servicemen who are already serving and go beyond this age. He answered in the affirmative .

"If an 18-24 year old rifleman in a brigade voluntarily mobilized or was on a contract and his contract was automatically extended until the end of the special period, he will receive the same financial incentives as a person who has recently joined the contract. Everything will be leveled in this regard. As for the category of those aged 25 and older, yes, a contract is being worked out even for older mobilized soldiers. To balance all these issues," Palisa summarized .