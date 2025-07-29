Zelensky: Ukraine will expand the 18-24 program, engage in work with drones

According to the Head of State, the program should attract motivated people to work with drones

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Government has prepared an expansion of the contract program for the 18-24 age group. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the evening address.

According to the President, the program should attract motivated people to work with drones. The Prime Minister is to present it Yulia Svyrydenko.

Read also The Ministry of Defense is preparing more bonuses for contractors aged 18-24

Zelenskyy also noted that Svyrydenko had reported to him on a number of project decisions related to financing and defense programs.

In particular, we are talking about changes to the state budget to guarantee all necessary payments to Ukrainian soldiers and families of fallen defenders.

Zelenskyy clarified that there were certain details that needed to be regulated by law and expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would support the relevant decisions.