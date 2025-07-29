Zelensky: Ukraine will expand the 18-24 program, engage in work with drones
The Government has prepared an expansion of the contract program for the 18-24 age group. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the evening address.
According to the President, the program should attract motivated people to work with drones. The Prime Minister is to present it Yulia Svyrydenko.
Zelenskyy also noted that Svyrydenko had reported to him on a number of project decisions related to financing and defense programs.
In particular, we are talking about changes to the state budget to guarantee all necessary payments to Ukrainian soldiers and families of fallen defenders.
Zelenskyy clarified that there were certain details that needed to be regulated by law and expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would support the relevant decisions.
- on June 30, it became known that the participants of the Contract 18-24 project grant a deferral after service for a period of 12 months.
- on July 19, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada confirmed that MPs discusses allowing men aged 18-25 to travel abroad.
- on July 21, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, reported that Ukraine mobilize up to 30,000 people on a monthly basis.
