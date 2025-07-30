Palisades: Contract 18-24 program will cover not only drones but also ground systems

Palisa noted that not only operators of aerial but also ground drones will be able to serve under the 18-24 Contract

Pavlo Palisa (Photo: Office of the President)

The military service contract program "18-24" has been expanded not only for operators of aerial drones, but also for specialists of ground robotic systems. About this reported deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Colonel Pavlo Palisa.

"The key is that the new conditions cover not only operators of aerial platforms but also specialists of ground robotic systems. The priority is motivated young people who will operate this equipment," said Palisa.

The contract provides for 24 months of service, of which at least 12 months will be spent in combat. This timeframe was determined for quality training and integration into the brigade, Palisa said.

The remuneration of UAH 1 million will be paid in three tranches.

There are also benefits for those who have served under such a contract:

← 12-month deferral;

← mortgage at 0%;

← the possibility of traveling abroad after service.

The training will last up to four months: up to 45 days of the basic course, up to 60 days of professional training (taking into account valid certificates) and 14 days of the adaptation course.

Palisa noted that the list of positions and departments to be covered by the new contract will be announced separately.

About the program expansion reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy july 29. According to him, it should be presented by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.