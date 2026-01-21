Kyiv will start supplying heat to buildings without heating on January 9 and 20 at night

There are more than 3,000 buildings in the capital that were left without heating twice – as a result of shelling on January 9 and 20

Blackout (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of January 22, heating will be resumed in homes that were left without heating twice – on January 9 and 20 – as a result of shelling and infrastructure damage. About reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

The mayor of Kyiv said that heating would be restored to 3,260 homes. They were left without heating twice – on January 9 and 20.

According to Klitschko, it takes about two days for the heat to reach the homes of Kyiv residents.

At the same time, he emphasized that water supply had been restored to all residents of the capital.

Utilities and power engineers continue to work to restore heat and power supply to Kyiv.

Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denis Shmyhal reported the National Grid of Ukraine reported that emergency power outages are still in effect in Kyiv. However, the energy sector has developed a number of technical solutions that will allow it to move from emergency to strict but predictable schedules.

"We have set a goal to reach this mode in the coming days. During the day, 160 teams worked to restore electricity and heat. At night, 52 crews will be engaged in the field. We must be prepared for any scenario," he emphasized.

Shmyhal added that they have managed to partially stabilize the heat generation. Currently, 3,261 houses are left without heating. The goal is to supply heat to as many homes as possible by January 22.

The official said that 124 generators of various capacities were deployed at critical points in the city. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has also deployed 91 aid stations at 68 locations in the city.