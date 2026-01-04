Kyivteploenergo official detained in Kyiv over girl's fall into boiling water pit

The head of the site is suspected of violating safety rules during hazardous work, which led to serious consequences

Detention of a Kyivteploenergo official (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)

Investigators have detained an official of the Kyivteploenergo utility company after a minor girl fell into a pit of boiling water caused by a heating network breakdown in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by police Of Kyiv and the capital's prosecutor's office.

It is noted that the detainee is the head of the utility company's site. A notice of suspicion is being prepared for him for violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased danger, which caused serious consequences. The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.

The court has also prepared a petition to choose a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The investigation is ongoing.

on January 2, a heating pipe burst on Valeriy Lobanovsky Avenue in Holosiivskyi district, causing hot water to come to the surface, injuring two people.

Into a pit of hot water fell a 16-year-old girl – she suffered burns covering about 73% of her body. A 53-year-old woman also suffered burns to her legs.

The police initiated criminal proceedings under two articles:

→ professional negligence that caused serious consequences;

→ violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased risk, which led to serious consequences.