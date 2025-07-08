More casualties due to massive attack on Kyiv on July 4

Three dead as a result of combined Russian strikes on the capital

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 4 has increased. This was reported to by the head of the capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko.

On the morning of July 8, another victim died in hospital.

Thus, the death toll increased to three: the body of one person was unblocked from the rubble of a building in Sviatoshynskyi district on the afternoon of July 4, another victim, 25 years old , died in hospital on July 5.