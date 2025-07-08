More casualties due to massive attack on Kyiv on July 4
The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 4 has increased. This was reported to by the head of the capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko.
On the morning of July 8, another victim died in hospital.
Thus, the death toll increased to three: the body of one person was unblocked from the rubble of a building in Sviatoshynskyi district on the afternoon of July 4, another victim, 25 years old , died in hospital on July 5.
- On the night of July 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 550 air strikes.
- The main target of the attack was Kyiv. The consequences were recorded in six districts of the capital, dozens of people were injured.