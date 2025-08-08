Russia fires drones at Kyiv region: consequences and three wounded in Bucha district
On the night of August 8, Russians attacked civilian settlements in the Kyiv region, in particular the Bucha district, with drones. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.
A minor of 16 years old, as well as women of 56 and 80 years old were injured as a result of the enemy attack. Preliminary, the injuries are minor.
As a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out in the private sector, some houses were damaged.
