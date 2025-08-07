Russian drones attacked Dnipro and the region: there are wounded and destruction – photos

The aftermath of the attack on the Dnipro region (Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the night of August 7, Russia massively attacked Dnipro and the region with drones. The head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, , reported that 33 drones were shot down, but there was also damage and casualties.

Four people were injured in Dnipro. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Several fires broke out, including an administrative building and cars. Twelve cars were destroyed and 17 others were damaged. Eight residential buildings were also damaged, and one private house was destroyed. There is destruction on the territory of a transportation company.

A country house and a car caught fire in Pavlohrad.

In Kryvyi Rih district, there is an unused building, and in Kryvyi Rih itself, a modular building.

The roof of a lyceum and dry grass caught fire in Sinelnyk district. A private house and a car were damaged.

