Russia hits Kyiv with missiles, debris falls in one of districts

According to preliminary data, there are no reported casualties

Kyiv (Illustrative photo: EPA)

A Russian missile strike hit Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine on Tuesday morning, causing damage to private buildings but no reported casualties, reported the head of Kyiv's City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko.

Debris from the enemy missile fell on the roof of a private building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Preliminary reports indicate no fires or significant damage, and no information on casualties has been received.

An air raid alert in Kyiv was declared at 7:17 AM due to the threat of missile and drone attacks. Monitoring channels reported the takeoff of six Tu-22 bombers and a MiG-31K aircraft.

As a result of the missile debris falling in the Darnytskyi district, three private buildings and two vehicles were damaged. No casualties were reported, according to Popko.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a residential building in one of the districts of Kyiv Oblast was partially destroyed following the enemy shelling. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that a woman born in 1975 was injured, suffering from contusion and acute stress reaction.