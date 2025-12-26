SBU: Foreigner tried to kill Ukrainian intelligence officer in the center of Kyiv - video

SBU says it detained a "killer" red-handed who had already taken out a gun and aimed at a military intelligence officer in a Kyiv institution

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a foreigner who tried to kill an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

SBU claims to have conducted a multi-stage special operation and exposed a man who intended to kill a GUR soldier in the central part of the capital.

"SBU officers detained the killer red-handed when he pulled out a gun and aimed at a military intelligence officer of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in a Kyiv institution," the report says .

According to the investigation, the attempt was carried out by a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country. He was recruited in his home country while looking for easy money on Telegram channels.

On the instructions of the Russians, the man arrived in Ukraine posing as a tourist and first stayed in Pervomaisk in Mykolaiv region. There, he purchased several smartphones and SIM cards, which he regularly changed to conceal his communications with the FSB.

Subsequently, the foreigner went to Kyiv, received from the curator a photo of the potential "target", its approximate geolocation and the coordinates of the cache from which he took the gun with ammunition.

For physical violence against the officer, he was promised $50,000 and legalization in one of the EU countries.

Weapons with ammunition and a smartphone with evidence of his contacts with the FSB seized from detainee at the scene of attempted assassination attempt on Ukrainian intelligence officer.

He was notified of suspicion under the articles on completed attempted premeditated murder, aiding the aggressor state and illegal handling of weapons and ammunition.

Foreigner arrested, faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.