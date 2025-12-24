Sadovyi on his safety: If someone wants to do you harm, it's only a matter of amount

The mayor of Lviv suffered several attacks - a grenade launcher was fired at his house and grenades were thrown into his yard

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: Telegram channel of the mayor)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi is convinced that if someone wants to harm a person, "it's only a matter of the amount of money". This is his opinion expressed in an interview with LIGA.net.

The mayor of Lviv was asked to what extent he feels in danger after the discovery of a listening device and the murder of a linguist in the city Iryna Farion and MP Andriy Parubiy.

"We all walk under God," Sadovyi replied, recalling the murder of an employee of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Lviv.

He added that it was good that the attacker was detained.

"I've been in many difficult situations: the house was shot at with a grenade launcher, grenades were thrown into the yard, and I was attacked on the street. What could I do? Wear a helmet, live in an armored capsule? If someone wants to do you harm, it's only a matter of the amount of money," Sadovyi emphasized.