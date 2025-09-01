SBU: Suspect in Parubiy's murder detained in Khmelnytskyi region

Within 24 hours, the SBU and the National Police were on the suspect's trail, and within 36 hours he was detained

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

Ukraine's Security Service and National Police detain man suspected of murdering MP, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. About reports The SBU and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko.

According to the investigation, the attempt on Parubiy's life was carefully prepared in advance. In particular, the perpetrator studied the victim's travel schedule, laid out a route and prepared an escape plan.

Within 24 hours of the attack, law enforcement officers were able to get on the suspect's trail, and within 36 hours, they detained him.

Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko reportedthe newspaper reported that dozens of police officers from Lviv region and the central office of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine were working to detain the suspect.

The investigation and detention were under the personal control of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The investigation is ongoing.