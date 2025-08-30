Special operation "Siren" announced in Lviv due to Parubiy's murder – first photo from the scene
Law Enforcement Officers Announce Special Operation "Siren" in Lviv to Search for Killer of Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.
According to preliminary reports, an unknown man shot Parubiy several times, killing him on the spot. The attacker fled, and a special operation "Siren" was launched in the city. His identity and details of the incident are currently being established .
The leadership of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been engaged. Criminal proceedings over the premeditated murder have been initiated.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol. President Zelenskyy, current Speaker of the Rada Stefanchuk, Interior Minister Klymenko, and others reacted to the incident. The mayor of Lviv asked journalists not to ask for additional comments for now.
