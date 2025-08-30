Special operation "Siren" announced in Lviv due to Parubiy's murder – first photo from the scene

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

Law Enforcement Officers Announce Special Operation "Siren" in Lviv to Search for Killer of Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to preliminary reports, an unknown man shot Parubiy several times, killing him on the spot. The attacker fled, and a special operation "Siren" was launched in the city. His identity and details of the incident are currently being established .

The leadership of the regional prosecutor's office and the National Police are working at the scene, and forensic experts have been engaged. Criminal proceedings over the premeditated murder have been initiated.

Murder of Andriy Parubiy (Photo: OGP)