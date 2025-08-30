Zelensky: Parubiy's murder was carefully prepared

The former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada died at the scene from the shots received

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

Murder of the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy in Lviv was carefully prepared. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President said that many forces were involved in the investigation of the crime.

"Law enforcement officers – the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General – regularly report. They are investigating the circumstances of the murder of Andriy Parubiy. A lot of forces are involved – all that are necessary," Zelensky said.

The President also said that he had spoken with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

He instructed law enforcement officers to regularly inform the public with verified data.