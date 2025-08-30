The murder of Andriy Parubiy. The former speaker was shot about eight times

Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv, the shooter has not yet been identified

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: facebook.com/andriy.parubiy)

The former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy fired about eight times. About this reported at the Lviv regional police during a briefing at the scene of the incident.

According to police, Parubiy was shot with a short-barreled firearm. The shooter has not yet been identified.

"A special police operation was immediately launched to locate the criminal and prevent him from escaping from the National Police," said Oleksandr Shlyakhovsky, head of the Lviv regional police.

Law enforcement officials said that in order to find and identify the killer, they are analyzing CCTV footage of the alleged perpetrator's approach and departure, and are identifying and interviewing witnesses and eyewitnesses to the incident.

"The investigation involves the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office. We are cooperating with the Criminal Investigation Department and the Main Investigation Department," the police said.

According to law enforcement, the crime was carefully planned and prepared. Many versions are currently being considered, including a Russian trace.

The police also noted that there were no grounds to link this incident to murder Iryna Farion, which took place on July 19, 2024 in Lviv.