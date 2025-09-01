Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubiy's murder detained

The first testimony of the suspect is now available, the President said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Law enforcers detain suspect in murder of MP, former Speaker of Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported to the President on the detention of the suspect Igor Klymenko and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

According to Zelensky, the necessary investigative actions are underway.

"I have instructed to present the available information to the public. All the circumstances of this horrific murder must be clarified," the President said.

Later, Zelensky reportedthat he had a conversation with the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"He (Kravchenko – ed.) reported on further procedural steps regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. We have the first testimony of the suspect. Further urgent investigative actions are now being taken to establish all the circumstances of this murder," the head of state wrote.