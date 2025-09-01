Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubiy's murder detained
Law enforcers detain suspect in murder of MP, former Speaker of Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported to the President on the detention of the suspect Igor Klymenko and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.
According to Zelensky, the necessary investigative actions are underway.
"I have instructed to present the available information to the public. All the circumstances of this horrific murder must be clarified," the President said.
Later, Zelensky reportedthat he had a conversation with the Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.
"He (Kravchenko – ed.) reported on further procedural steps regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy. We have the first testimony of the suspect. Further urgent investigative actions are now being taken to establish all the circumstances of this murder," the head of state wrote.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol – unknown fired about eight bullets.
- Immediately after that, law enforcement officers announced a special operation "Siren" in Lviv to find the killer.
- Zelensky says that Parubiy's murder in Lviv was carefully prepared, and the investigators do not rule out a Russian trace.
