Investigators are looking into the Russian trace in the murder of MP Parubiy

According to law enforcement officials, many versions of the murder of the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada are being investigated

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: facebook.com/andriy.parubiy)

Law enforcers investigate version of Russian trace in murder of former Speaker of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. About reported at the Lviv regional police during a briefing at the scene of the incident.

According to Oleksandr Shlyakhovsky, the head of the police in Lviv region, law enforcement officers are investigating many versions, including the Russian trail.

The head of the Lviv regional prosecutor's office, Mykola Meret, added that the version of a Russian trace cannot be ruled out, and it is currently being checked.

During this briefing, law enforcement officers also reported that Parubiy had fired about eight times.

The shooter has not yet been identified. In order to find and identify the killer, CCTV footage from the approach and departure routes is being analyzed.

Witnesses and eyewitnesses are also being identified and interviewed.