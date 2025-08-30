Investigators are looking into the Russian trace in the murder of MP Parubiy
Law enforcers investigate version of Russian trace in murder of former Speaker of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy. About reported at the Lviv regional police during a briefing at the scene of the incident.
According to Oleksandr Shlyakhovsky, the head of the police in Lviv region, law enforcement officers are investigating many versions, including the Russian trail.
The head of the Lviv regional prosecutor's office, Mykola Meret, added that the version of a Russian trace cannot be ruled out, and it is currently being checked.
During this briefing, law enforcement officers also reported that Parubiy had fired about eight times.
The shooter has not yet been identified. In order to find and identify the killer, CCTV footage from the approach and departure routes is being analyzed.
Witnesses and eyewitnesses are also being identified and interviewed.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol. President Zelensky, current Rada Speaker Stefanchuk, Interior Minister Klymenko, and others reacted to the incident. The mayor of Lviv asked journalists not to ask for additional comments for now.
- Currently, law enforcement officers announced a special operation "Siren" in Lviv to find the killer.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the murder of Parubiy in Lviv was carefully prepared.
