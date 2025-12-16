Parubiy's murder. SBU finds a gun, and the suspect was giving Russia data on the army

Law enforcers find new evidence in MP murder case Andriy Parubiy. The suspect was served with a new suspicion of high treason, reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.

Security Service of Ukraine found a Makarov pistol with a silencer, which the suspect placed in a hiding place after the murder of the MP. The SBU also found a video of the killer setting up a cache with a pistol in a forest and "reporting" to his Russian handler.

The investigation found that it was this person who carried out the order of Russian special services to eliminate Parubiy. An examination proved that this was the weapon used to shoot the MP, and traces of the killer's DNA were found on the gun.

According to preliminary data, the found weapons were planned to be used for other contract killings in Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General noted that in addition to premeditated murder, the suspect is charged with new articles: high treason and justification of Russia's armed aggression. The investigation established that the man acted in favor of the enemy's special services:

→ transmitted data on the location and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

→ provided intelligence materials to coordinate sabotage activities;

→ publicly justified Russia's aggression and denied the fact of the war that began in 2014.

Previously, the defendant reported on suspicion of illegal handling of weapons and premeditated murder. The investigation established that he had been preparing for the murder of the MP for a long time – he collected information about routes and locations, received weapons from the enemy and shot Parubiy eight times in cold blood.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are focused on fully establishing all the circumstances of the crimes, as well as identifying possible accomplices and sources of coordination of the suspect's actions," Kravchenko emphasized.

Weapons cache in the forest (Photo: SBU)

