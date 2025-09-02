Pre-trial restraint imposed on Parubiy's murder suspect: he pleads guilty

The defendant denied that he was blackmailed by Russian special services

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: Facebook politics)

The suspect in the murder of the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, MP from European Solidarity Andriy Parubiy has been remanded in custody as a preventive measure. He pleaded guilty, reported from the courtroom to media hromadske.

The defendant was sent to custody for 60 days without the right to be released on bail.

The suspect himself, 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Scelnikov, did not object to this decision.

Prior to the hearing, he denied reports that he was blackmailed by Russian special services over the body of his deceased son. The defendant also denied that he had worked directly with the occupiers.

The suspect called his actions "revenge on the Ukrainian authorities." He did not answer the question about Parubiy being in the opposition.

The defendant also said that he expects a speedy sentence for himself so that he can be exchanged for prisoners of war and find his son's body.

When asked why he chose to kill Parubiy, he replied that the politician was "close by."

"If I lived in Vinnytsia, it would be Petya (probably referring to the fifth president of Ukraine) Petro Poroshenko. – Ed.)," the man said.

The defendant faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.