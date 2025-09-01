Police: Preparations for Parubiy's murder lasted for months

There is currently no information on the detainee's possible accomplices

Preparations for the murder of an MP, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy lasted more than a month. This was discussed on briefing said Andriy Nebytov, deputy head of the National Police and chief of the criminal police.

"This crime was not spontaneous, it was carefully planned. We believe that the preparations lasted more than a month – both the approach and the suspect's departure were prepared in advance," Nebitov said.

There is currently no information about the shooter's possible accomplices.

During this briefing, Nebytov also said that the suspect in the murder of Parubiy planned to leave Ukraine.

At the same time, Nebytov clarified that the suspect was a resident of Lviv who "had certain circumstances under which the murder was committed." The man did not have a permanent job and worked odd jobs.