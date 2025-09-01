National Police release photo of detained man wanted for Parubiy's murder

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: x.com/AndriyParubiy)

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi released a photo of a detained man wanted for the murder of a people's deputy and former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy. The head of the National Police published facebook photo.

According to Vyhivskyi, on August 30, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, the detainee disguised himself as a courier and opened fire on Parubiy, firing eight shots.

The Security Service of Ukraine earlier reported that the man wanted for Parubiy's murder was detained in the Khmelnytsky region.

Within 24 hours of the attack, law enforcement officers were able to get on the man's trail, and within 36 hours, they detained him.