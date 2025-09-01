Andriy Parubiy's murder: the detained man was served with a suspicion

The suspect (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

On Monday, September 1, a man who was detained overnight as part of a criminal investigation into the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy was served with a notice of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor's office claims that a 52-year-old Lviv resident was served with a notice of suspicion. The man is charged with premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.

The head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Mykola Meret, personally signed the notice of suspicion in this case. According to him, "the suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detained person committed the murder of the MP".

Investigative actions are currently underway with the suspect. Searches are underway at his places of residence and stay.

A petition to the court is being prepared to impose on the man a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.