Police believe that the suspect in Parubiy's murder planned to go abroad

A Lviv resident suspected of murdering an MP was detained in Khmelnytsky region on the night of September 1

Andriy Nebytov (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

The man detained in Khmelnytsky region, who is suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy, was probably planning to leave Ukraine. This was reported at a briefing by Deputy Head of the National Police – Chief of the Criminal Police Andriy Nebytov.

"We do not exclude the possibility that the person intended to continue to illegally leave Ukraine," Nebytov said, commenting on the place of the man's detention in Khmelnytsky region.

The head of the Lviv regional prosecutor's office, Mykola Meret, added that this information is currently being checked.

At the same time, Nebytov clarified that the suspect was a resident of Lviv who "had certain circumstances under which the murder was committed." The man did not have a permanent job and worked odd jobs.

On September 1, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion. The man is charged with premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.

A petition to the court is being prepared to impose on the man a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.