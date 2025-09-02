The proceedings on the murder of Andriy Parubiy have been reclassified

Investigation of MP's murder will be conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: MP's Facebook account)

The actions of the man suspected of murdering MP Andriy Parubiy have been reclassified. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Taking into account the collected evidence, the legal qualification of the criminal offense was changed to illegal handling of weapons and an attempt on the life of a Member of Parliament of Ukraine committed in connection with his state or public activity.

In view of this, the Prosecutor's Office of Lviv region instructed the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine to conduct further pre-trial investigation.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

On September 1, the detainee was served a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.