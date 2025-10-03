The murder of Parubiy. SSU: Suspect acted on Russia's order

The suspect in the murder of the former head of the Rada was recruited by Russian special services, law enforcement officials said

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: Facebook politics)

Detained in case of murder of MP, former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy was suspected of high treason – according to the Security Service of Ukraine, the defendant acted on the order of the aggressor country, Russia. About this said the press service of the department.

According to the investigation, more than a year ago, the suspect, who lived in Lviv, was recruited by Russian special services – and since then he has been receiving hostile tasks and reporting to the invaders on their implementation.

In particular, the man initially tracked and passed on to the Russians the locations of the Defense Forces, and tried to establish the time and directions of the railroad trains with fuel, the SSU said.

"After checking the agent's readiness to perform a 'more difficult' task, the Russian special service instructed him to kill Andriy Parubiy and financed the preparation for this crime," the agency reported.

It stressed that in order to fulfill Moscow's "order", the man monitored the MP's daily schedule and travel routes and at the same time prepared a plan for his escape abroad after the murder.

However, the SSU noted, law enforcement officers managed to prevent the defendant's departure and detained him in Khmelnytskyi region, from where he planned to illegally leave Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the agency notified the man of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Earlier, in early September, the murder of Parubiy retrained under the articles on illegal handling of weapons and attempted murder on the life of an MP committed in connection with his state or public activities.