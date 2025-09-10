Prosecutor's office: Weapon used in Parubiy's murder has not been found
So far, law enforcement officers have not found the weapon used to kill MP Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
According to the agency, information about the allegedly found gun used to kill the deputy is being spread online.
"The weapon used in the murder of the Ukrainian MP has not yet been found, the search is ongoing," the statement reads.
The Prosecutor's Office called on media representatives and the public to use only verified official information.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol, firing about eight bullets.
- On the night of September 1, it became known about the detention of a man wanted for the murder of the MP. The police released his photo.
- On the same day, the detainee was served with a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.
- On September 2, a court in Lviv arrested the suspect, while law enforcement reclassified the proceedings.
