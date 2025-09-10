Prosecutor's office: Weapon used in Parubiy's murder has not been found

The search for the gun used to shoot at the MP in Lviv on August 30 continues

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: MP's Facebook account)

So far, law enforcement officers have not found the weapon used to kill MP Andriy Parubiy. This was reported by Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the agency, information about the allegedly found gun used to kill the deputy is being spread online.

"The weapon used in the murder of the Ukrainian MP has not yet been found, the search is ongoing," the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's Office called on media representatives and the public to use only verified official information.