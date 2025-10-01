Zelensky awarded MP Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: MP's Facebook account)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree granting posthumous honors to the former Speaker of the Parliament To Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine. About reported head of state.

In the decree it saysthe title was awarded for outstanding personal services in the establishment of independent Ukraine and strengthening its statehood, as well as for many years of political and public activity.

Zelenskyy also signed decrees awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Hennadiy Afanasiev, Stepan Chubenko, and Volodymyr Vakulenko.

on September 18, members of the Verkhovna Rada appealed to Zelensky to award Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The corresponding parliamentary inquiry to the head of state was supported by 230 MPs. One MP voted against it.

september 11 petition to the President to award Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine has received the 25,000 signatures required for consideration. As of September 18, 25,873 people had supported the petition.