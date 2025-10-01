Zelensky awarded MP Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree granting posthumous honors to the former Speaker of the Parliament To Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine. About reported head of state.
In the decree it saysthe title was awarded for outstanding personal services in the establishment of independent Ukraine and strengthening its statehood, as well as for many years of political and public activity.
Zelenskyy also signed decrees awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine to Hennadiy Afanasiev, Stepan Chubenko, and Volodymyr Vakulenko.
on September 18, members of the Verkhovna Rada appealed to Zelensky to award Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine.
The corresponding parliamentary inquiry to the head of state was supported by 230 MPs. One MP voted against it.
september 11 petition to the President to award Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine has received the 25,000 signatures required for consideration. As of September 18, 25,873 people had supported the petition.
- Parubiy was killed on August 30 in the Frankivsk district of Lviv. He was shot with a pistol, firing about eight bullets.
- On the night of September 1, it became known about detention of a manwho was wanted for the murder of an MP. The police made it public photo.
- On the same day, the detainee announced suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal handling of weapons.
- on September 2, a court in Lviv arrested the suspect, at the same time law enforcement officers retrained proceedings.
