Rada appeals to Zelensky on awarding Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine

230 MPs supported the request to the President to honor Andriy Parubiy with the highest state award

Andriy Parubiy (Photo: MP's Facebook account)

At a meeting on Thursday, September 18, members of the Verkhovna Rada appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to award former Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine. This became known from the broadcast of the session of the Verkhovna Rada.

MPs ask the president to posthumously award the title of Hero of Ukraine to Parubiy, who was killed in late August in Lviv. The motion was initiated by 67 MPs.

The corresponding parliamentary inquiry to the head of state was supported by 230 MPs. One MP voted against it.

on September 11, a petition to the president to award Parubiy the title of Hero of Ukraine gained the 25,000 signatures required for consideration. As of September 18, 25,873 people supported the petition.

The author of the petition is Dmytro Lavraniuk. He argues that Parubiy has devoted his entire life to serving Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty, independence and democratic values. He has made a significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian parliamentarism and played a key role in ensuring the security of Maidan during the events of 2013-2014 .

"His consistent pro-Ukrainian stance, commitment to state interests, contribution to strengthening Ukraine's national security and European integration deserve the highest state award – the title of Hero of Ukraine," the petition reads.