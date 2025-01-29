Top Kyiv City State Administration official Yastrubenko suspected of fake disability – source

Law enforcement officials claim that the official personally falsified the documents

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have announced the exposure of a high-ranking official from the Kyiv City State Administration who allegedly falsified a disability status.

According to a LIGA.net source within law enforcement, the individual in question is Oleksandr Yastrubenko, the First Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture of the KCSA Executive Body.

Yastrubenko is suspected of unjustifiably obtaining a second-degree disability classification.

This certificate allowed him to secure an exemption from military conscription and receive regular state social benefits. Specifically, during 2023-2024, he allegedly received 170,000 hryvnias ($4,053) in compensation for "partial loss of capacity."

The investigation claims that in 2022, the official visited a medical facility in Kyiv for the necessary examination to obtain a disability group. However, a cardiologist found no health issues.

Prosecutors allege that, knowing a proper diagnosis was required to obtain disability status, Yastrubenko forged an official medical document using authentic details and inserted false information about heart conditions.

A year later, he underwent a similar examination and, upon receiving an unfavorable assessment, allegedly falsified the document again by adding the necessary medical data.

According to Prosecutor General's Office, he submitted these fake certificates to a specialized cardiological medical-social expert commission (MSEC), which subsequently granted him a second-degree disability status valid until July 2025.

As of January 1, Ukraine has initiated a reform of the medical-social expert commissions, which will continue to evolve throughout 2025.