Ukraine faces another night of Russian drone attacks, with falling debris reported in Kyiv

The Russian military attacks Ukraine every night with Shahed UAVs. The last night without strike drones was October 14, marking the first time in 48 days

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

Russia launched another series of drone attacks on Ukraine, including the capital, overnight, according to Kyiv's military administration chief Serhiy Popko.

Debris from downed drones caused a fire in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, affecting trees and grass. The fire was extinguished.

At 3:44 a.m., Popko announced that air defense forces were active in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

The all-clear signal was given in Kyiv at 5:32 a.m.

The Air Force reported groups of enemy Shahed drones in various regions of Ukraine starting on Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, Russian strike drones were still being detected in the air, with air raid alerts issued in several regions, including western Ukraine (Ternopil, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi oblasts).

The Kyiv City Military Administration noted that this was the 15th air attack on Kyiv in October. Russia launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, with two large waves targeting the capital.

The nighttime air raid alerts in Kyiv lasted approximately four hours. During this time, up to 15 drones were detected and neutralized.

Overnight on October 21, Russia launched 60 drones, of which 42 were shot down.

Overnight on October 22, the aggressor attacked Ukraine with 81 drones, with 53 being shot down.

Overnight on October 23, Russia also launched Shahed drones at Ukraine, including Kyiv. Air defense forces shot down 40 out of 50 drones.