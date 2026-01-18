Heat supply is being restored to 143 houses in Kyiv. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba and Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denis Shmyhal.

Pros in words According to Kuleba, heating is being restored in 143 buildings in the capital. More than 100 of them are high-rise buildings where localized accidents occurred during the day. They were caused by low temperatures and worn-out infrastructure.

There are still 30 houses that have not been connected to heat since January 9, after the massive Russian attack. As of January 17, there were 46 of them. That is, 16 high-rise buildings were repaired in one day.

Kuleba announced an increase in the number of repair teams. An additional 18 teams are working in the capital – the first 10 from Ukrzaliznytsia and four teams each from Fastiv and Obukhiv, Kyiv region.

On Monday, January 19, another 20 teams from UZ and teams from Rivne region will start work.

Shmygal reported said that a regular meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters in Kyiv and the region was held on Sunday. He confirmed that repair crews are working to restore heat to 143 buildings in the capital.

The situation with electricity remains complicated, with frost creating an additional burden. Currently, 60 crews are working to restore power supply, 12 of which have come from other regions.

Shmyhal said that he was working on system solutions and supplying additional 55 generators from the Energy Ministry's backup hub.

"Together with the Ministry of Development, we are verifying all cogeneration units to ensure the rapid commissioning of additional capacities. We are simplifying bureaucratic procedures for connection in an emergency," said the Energy Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address reported that the situation in Kyiv is very difficult, and that 50 additional teams from all over the country have been deployed.

"There are still houses without heating, and the necessary equipment and crews are being sent to each house manually," the head of state added.

Earlier, President Zelensky said that "There are differences in Kyiv" in local and government reports on the number of homes without heating.

On January 17, Kuleba stated that in Kyiv without heat supply 102 residential buildings remain.