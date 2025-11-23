US makes "some changes" to peace plan: first meeting between Ukraine and the US ends in Switzerland

Rubio said the talks in Geneva were "the most productive and meaningful" in the peace process

Andriy Yermak and Marco Rubio (Photo: Telegram of the head of the OP)

The first session of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on a peace plan came to a productive conclusion in Geneva, Switzerland, reported head of the Ukrainian delegation and the presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Secretary of State of the US Marco Rubio also praised the talks, noting that after them, America is making certain changes to the plan.

"I want to confirm that we had a very productive first meeting with the distinguished American delegation. We have made very good progress and are moving forward to a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian people deserve this peace more than anyone else and are striving for it," the official said.

He announced that a second meeting would take place on the same day, November 23: Kyiv and Washington would continue to work on joint proposals, involving European partners. Prior to the meeting with the United States, the Ukrainian delegation had already held talks with representatives of UK, France and Germany.

However, the final decisions will be made by the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Yermak noted.

Meanwhile, secretary of State and acting National Security Advisor Rubio said that today's meetings were the "most productive and meaningful" in the peace process for him, reports Sky News TV channel.

According to Rubio, based on these meetings, the Washington delegation is making "some changes" to the peace plan. They are probably based on Ukraine's proposals, the media reports.

The secretary stated that the work is not yet complete and that an additional update may be forthcoming.

"We have a very good work product that was already built on a foundation of input from all the relative parties involved here, and we were able to go through some of those items now, point by point. And I think we've made good progress," the official said.

He noted that the delegations of Ukraine and the United States have now gone to their rooms as they work on some of the proposals that have been submitted.

"So we're working through, making some changes in the hopes of furthering narrowing the differences and getting closer to something that both Ukraine and obviously the United States are very comfortable with," Rubio explained.

He also emphasized that any plan would require Trump's approval and Russia's position.

However, the official indicated that he was "comfortable" about it.

Both delegations have not yet provided specifics about the content of this peace plan.