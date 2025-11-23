Negotiations. Trump says Ukrainian authorities are ungrateful and criticizes Europe for Russian oil

The US president said that Ukraine's leadership allegedly "has not expressed any gratitude" for American efforts, while Europe continues to buy oil from Moscow

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump criticized Ukraine's leadership and Europe amid new talks in Switzerland on a peace plan to end the Russian war. In this post, he published in its social network Truth Social.

At the beginning of his statement, the American leader traditionally said that if he were president at that time, the full-scale invasion of Russia would not have taken place, that it was his predecessor Joe Biden's war and that the 2020 election, in which Trump lost, was allegedly rigged.

"I inherited a war that should have never happened, a war that is a loser for everyone, especially the millions of people that have so needlessly died. Ukraine "leadership" has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia," Trump wrote (in the original, the entire text from this fragment onwards is in capital letters – Ed.)

However, the US president also said that America continues to sell NATO "massive amounts of weapons" for transfer to Ukraine, recalling that under Biden, the aid was provided free of charge.

Trump's new statement comes amid ongoing talks in Switzerland on a new US peace plan.

The president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also issued a statement regarding the results of the first meetings and conversations in Geneva.

The leader of Ukraine pointed out that now "there is an understanding that the American proposals can take into account several elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critical to Ukraine's national interests."

At the same time, the politician did not specify which items he was referring to.

UPDATED. The American peace plan is already including most of Ukraine's key priorities, the document is at the final stage of approval, said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.