Zelenskyy: Americans can take into account elements critical for Ukraine in peace plan

The head of state informed on the brief reports of the Ukrainian team on the results of the first meetings and conversations in Geneva

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the president)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations in Switzerland, said that the United States could take into account several provisions critical for Ukraine in the peace plan. This was stated by the head of state wrote in their social networks.

He reminded that on November 23, the Ukrainian delegation is working in Geneva to find "workable solutions to end the war, restore peace and guarantee lasting security."

"There have already been brief reports from the team on the results of the first meetings and conversations. There is now an understanding that the American proposals can take into account several elements that are based on the Ukrainian vision and are critical to Ukraine's national interests," the president said, without specifying which provisions he was referring to.

According to Zelenskyy, further work is underway to ensure that all elements of the plan are actually effective in "achieving the main goal that our people are counting on – to finally put an end to bloodshed and war."

Also, the head of state reported about a "good, very useful" conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. The day before, he became one of the signatories of a joint statement by the European Union and 11 countries that the US peace plan is "a basis that needs additional work".

"We are working to ensure that the path to ending the war is real and that the principled positions work," Zelensky told Carney about the talks in Switzerland.

The president also announced a conversation of coalitions of the willing early next week: "We appreciate this format of coordination with a wider range of partners, so that everyone is involved and informed about the peace process."

UPDATED. The American peace plan is already including most of Ukraine's key priorities, the document is at the final stage of approval, said the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.