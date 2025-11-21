Bloomberg: Britain updates project to send troops to Ukraine amid 'peace plan'

Britain is training troops for Ukraine as part of the Coalition of the Willing. Initial costs are about $124 million

Against the backdrop of the US preparing a "peace plan," the UK has determined which military units it will send to Ukraine and where their headquarters will be located. The country is ready to deploy troops quickly in the event of a possible end to the war and participation in a peaceful settlement, tells us defense minister John Healy in a commentary to Bloomberg.

The UK plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of the Coalition of the Willing. The country is ready to spend more than 100 million pounds (about $125 million) to cover the first costs.

Healy said that the plans were updated after conducting readiness reviews and reconnaissance missions to Ukraine over the summer. They will be finalized with other coalition members in accordance with Ukraine's needs and adapted to the terms of any future peace settlement.

"These plans mean that when peace comes, we will be ready," he added.

The units will be deployed at a safe distance from the front line. The multinational forces will be coordinated through a group headed by a two-star British officer.

The plans also include expanding the Black Sea Task Force of Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria to secure sea lanes and de-mining ports.

REFERENCE the "Coalition of the Willing" is an international initiative established in 2025 to ensure Ukraine's security. Its goal is to consolidate European support and develop long-term security guarantees. The coalition includes more than 30 countries.