Bloomberg: Britain updates project to send troops to Ukraine amid 'peace plan'
Against the backdrop of the US preparing a "peace plan," the UK has determined which military units it will send to Ukraine and where their headquarters will be located. The country is ready to deploy troops quickly in the event of a possible end to the war and participation in a peaceful settlement, tells us defense minister John Healy in a commentary to Bloomberg.
The UK plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of the Coalition of the Willing. The country is ready to spend more than 100 million pounds (about $125 million) to cover the first costs.
Healy said that the plans were updated after conducting readiness reviews and reconnaissance missions to Ukraine over the summer. They will be finalized with other coalition members in accordance with Ukraine's needs and adapted to the terms of any future peace settlement.
"These plans mean that when peace comes, we will be ready," he added.
The units will be deployed at a safe distance from the front line. The multinational forces will be coordinated through a group headed by a two-star British officer.
The plans also include expanding the Black Sea Task Force of Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria to secure sea lanes and de-mining ports.
- on November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It envisages Ukraine's giving up Donbas and some weapons, as well as a reduction in the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000 and other concessions.
- on November 21, the media uncovered all 28 points of the plan.
- On the same day, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said on the processing of proposals.
Comments (0)