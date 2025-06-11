17 police officers injured in Northern Ireland riots – video

The aftermath of the riots in Ballymena (Photo: @Taj_Ali1)

The Northern Irish town of Ballymena has been rocked by two days of rioting following the arrest of two Romanian teenagers on suspicion of sexual assault, leaving 17 police officers injured, Reuters reports .

On Monday, June 9, a local court selected a preventive measure for two 14-year-old boys suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. The boys were remanded in custody until July 2. It is known that the charges were read to the suspects in Romanian.

On the same day, four houses were set on fire in the city. Police said they were investigating the property attack as a "racially motivated hate crime." One person was arrested.

The following evening, mass riots broke out in the city, with crowds blocking roads, overturning cars and trash cans.

Clashes broke out with the police, who used water cannons and non-lethal weapons against the rioters. In response, the protesters attacked the police with stones and Molotov cocktails.

Seventeen police officers were injured. Five protesters were arrested.

Ballymena is located 45 kilometers from Belfast. Police said there were also reports of unrest in the north of the capital.

