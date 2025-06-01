France after the Champions League final: fires, deaths and over 500 arrests

Riots by football fans occurred across the country, but Paris was the worst affected.

A football fan in Paris (Photo: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA)

Mass riots and clashes with police broke out in France late on Saturday, May 31, following the victory of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. As of early morning on June 1, two people were reported dead, nearly 200 injured, and over 550 arrested, Le Figaro reported .

Incidents were reported across the country, but the biggest riots occurred in Paris. On the Champs-Élysées, fans began smashing bus stops and storefronts, setting off firecrackers that started fires.

French police reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 burned vehicles.

Clashes between fans and law enforcement officers later broke out. The police used tear gas and water cannons, and rioters fired firecrackers at the police.

At least 22 security forces personnel and seven firefighters were injured.

According to preliminary information from the French Ministry of the Interior, 559 people were arrested, including 491 in Paris.

Two people were also killed and 192 injured. One of the dead was a 17-year-old boy in the town of Dax, who died from a knife wound in the city center, where a crowd was celebrating the Champions League victory. A second man died in Paris on a scooter.