2025 is the most "deadly" year for the civilian population of Ukraine in the last four years

A dead medic after the January 9 attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

the year 2025 was the deadliest for the civilian population of Ukraine since 2022. This was announced on January 12 said united Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) in its monthly report.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees confirmed that 2,514 civilians were killed and 12,142 injured in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2025.

The total number of civilian deaths and injuries last year was 31% higher than in 2024 – 2088 killed and 9138 injured, and 70% higher than in 2023 – 1974 killed and 6651 injured.

The majority of casualties were recorded on the territory controlled by Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks – 97% or 2,395 killed and 11,751 wounded.

According to the HRMMU, almost two-thirds of all casualties in 2025 occurred in frontline areas, with the elderly being particularly affected. About 45% of those killed (742 people) were Ukrainians aged 60 and older.

The use of short-range drones has also sharply increased the number of casualties, said Daniel Bell, head of the HRMMU. According to him, this has made many areas near the front line virtually "uninhabitable."

The number of casualties from drone attacks increased by 120%, resulting in 577 civilian deaths and 3,288 injuries, compared to 226 deaths and 1,528 injuries in 2024.

"The increase in the number of civilian casualties indicates a significant deterioration in the protection of civilians. The monitoring shows that the increase was caused not only by the intensity of hostilities, but also by the increased use of long-range weapons, which put civilians at increased risk," he said.

In 2025, long-range weapons (barrage missiles and ammunition) caused 35% of casualties (682 killed and 4443 wounded), which is 65% more than in 2024 (531 killed and 2569 wounded).