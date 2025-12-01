In 2024, a record number of people were injured by anti-personnel mines in the last four years

An anti-personnel mine (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

The number of deaths and injuries from landmines and unexploded ordnance reached a four-year high in 2024. The reason for this was the conflicts in Syria and Myanmar, as well as the withdrawal of European countries from the treaty banning their use, according to the report Landmine Monitor 2025.

Over the past year, more than 6,000 incidents were recorded, including 1,945 fatalities and 4,325 injuries. Almost 90% of the victims were civilians, almost half of whom were women and children.

It is noted that this is the highest annual figure since 2020.

The largest number of deaths and injuries from mines was recorded in Myanmar – more than 2,000 cases. They were used by both the country's regular army and "non-state armed groups."

The report also said that there were allegedly signs of new use of unexploded mines in Ukraine. And Russia, which is not a signatory to the mine non-proliferation treaty, has also used them extensively, the report said.