After €50 billion for Ukraine from EU, White House urges US not to relax: not security aid

The €50 billion EU support program for Ukraine is not intended for security assistance, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, stressed

John Kirby (Screenshot)

The 50 billion euros agreed upon by EU leaders at yesterday's summit will not replace full assistance from the United States, John Kirby, coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, said at a briefing.

Kirby was asked if the United States gets "any breathing room" from helping Ukraine after European allies approved four-year financing of 50 billion euros.

He stated that the EU support program for Ukraine is not intended for security assistance.

"It’s certainly going to be welcome to the Ukrainian people, no question about it, because it will help alleviate some of the financial strains that they’re already under. And so, we welcome it. But it’s not a substitute for American leadership when it comes to security assistance," answered the representative of the White House.

He emphasized that the administration of President Biden continues to call on Congress to approve the $60 billion national security request for Ukraine as soon as possible.

"As I’ve said many times, it was carefully arrived at. The Ukrainians need it. And we need Congress to act on it," Kirby concluded.

At the summit of the European Council in Brussels on February 1 , EU leaders agreed to allocate €50 billion to Ukraine in 2024-2027. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, was the first to announce the news.

On January 18, US President Joe Biden agreed to strengthen immigration policy, as demanded by Republicans to avoid criticism and to ensure aid to Ukraine.

On January 19, former president Donald Trump spoke against compromises with the Democratic Party and the White House on the security of the border with Mexico, the resolution of which would ensure continued aid to Ukraine. According to him, only the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson will make a "perfect" deal on the border.

On January 28, Speaker of the House of Representatives Johnson said: if the terms of the new draft law, which is being prepared by the Senate, on the introduction of border reform and the allocation of aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan are true, it will be "dead on arrival" for the lower chamber.