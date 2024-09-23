58 warehouse buildings and railway tracks: new satellite photos of damage in Russia's Tver Oblast

On September 21, SBU drones struck the arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry's missile and artillery directorate. New photos of the aftermath have appeared

Photo: Radio Svoboda

OSINT researcher MT_Anderson published new satellite images of the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, located near the village of Oktyabrsky in Tver Oblast. The images show the destruction of more than 58 warehouse buildings, several open ammunition yards, as well as damage to railroad tracks and destruction of ammunition trains.

On September 21, a LIGA.net source in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that drones of the agency hit an arsenal in Tver Oblast with artillery ammunition and missiles for the Iskander and Tochka-U systems.

Fresh satellite images show that significant destruction affected the northern part of the depot. More than 58 warehouse buildings and several outdoor areas were destroyed or severely damaged. The ammunition loading area on railway platforms was also damaged.

According to OSINT analysts, ammunition trains were on site at the time of the strike.

On September 18, the Defense Forces already hit another warehouse in Tver Oblast near Toropets – a LIGA.net source in the SBU reported the destruction of a Russian facility. According to him, it was a joint operation of the special service, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Special Operations Forces. In particular, the affected arsenal stored Iskander, Tochka-U missiles, guided aerial bombs and artillery shells.

A satellite image showed large-scale smoke on the property of military unit #11777, where the headquarters of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense is based. The strike on this arsenal triggered a powerful explosion equivalent to a magnitude 2.8 earthquake, according to tremors recorded by the Norwegian earthquake monitoring agency NORSAR.