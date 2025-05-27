As the aggressor country continues to insist on "protecting" the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine, sociologists have found out their attitude towards the Russian Federation

The Razumkov Center conducted a survey among Ukrainians who use Russian more often in everyday life to find out their attitude towards Russia against the backdrop of the Russian authorities' repeated statements about the need to "protect" the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine. 82% of respondents have a negative attitude, while 13% have a positive one, the Center reports .

At the beginning, sociologists found out how many Ukrainians today speak mainly Russian. A survey in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories, showed that 11% of them in Ukraine speak Russian.

In the future, sociologists asked questions only to this population group.

Only 13% of respondents expressed a positive (or mostly positive) attitude towards Russia, while 82% expressed a negative one.

For comparison, sociologists asked about their attitudes towards other countries. 79% expressed a positive attitude towards France, 75% towards Great Britain, and 71.5% towards Poland.

Answering the question: "Which model of social development seems more attractive to you?", 42% preferred the European model, only 6% preferred the Russian one.

After Ukraine's victory and the de-occupation of its territory, 47% of Russian-speaking Ukrainian citizens would support a complete break in all relations with Russia, up to and including a complete ban on Russian citizens entering Ukraine. 39% would not support such a proposal.

The poll was conducted from April 24 to May 4, 2025, on the initiative of the Razumkov Center together with the Kyiv Security Forum in all regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, with the exception of territories not controlled by Ukraine.

2021 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed face-to-face. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.