A drone crashed in Turkey. Preliminary, it is a Russian Orlan-10 – photo

The drone was spotted by local residents and reported to the authorities, who sent law enforcement officers to the scene

on December 19, a drone crashed in Turkey, presumably a Russian Orlan-10. This was reported by local media Turkiye today and the newspaper Çağdas Kocaeli.

The discovery was made in a field in the rural Chubuklubala district of Izmit County, Kocaeli Province. The drone was found by local residents who notified the local authorities. Law enforcement units were sent to the area.

An investigation into the drone crash has been launched. No official comments on this matter have been received as of 16:50.

Izmit district in Turkey (map screenshot)

Reference. "The Orlan-10 is a Russian medium-range multi-purpose drone. It is designed for many tasks: aerial reconnaissance, surveillance, monitoring, search and rescue operations, combat training, electronic warfare, radio signal detection, and target tracking.



Typically, Eagles fly in groups of two or three drones, where the first one conducts reconnaissance at an altitude of 1-1.5 km, the second one performs electronic warfare tasks, and the third one transmits information to the control center.

Drone (Photo: x.com/clashreport)

