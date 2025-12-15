Turkish F-16s shoot down a drone that got out of control over the Black Sea
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Turkey reports shooting down a drone over the Black Sea. Related post published Ministry of Defense of the country.
"An aircraft was detected over the Black Sea approaching our airspace and was taken under surveillance in accordance with standard procedures," the agency said.
Turkish F-16 fighter jets under the command of NATO and the national armed forces have been ordered to respond to ensure airspace security, the Defense Ministry said.
The military determined that the aircraft was a drone that had gotten out of control - to "avoid any negative consequences," the UAV was shot down in a safe zone outside populated areas, the Turkish side said.
She did not give any other details. Ankara also did not specify who the drone belonged to.
- Earlier, on December 13, a Russian drone attacked another Turkish ship, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board, striking right into the ship's wheelhouse.
