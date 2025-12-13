The kamikaze struck the wheelhouse. Navy spokesman tells how Russian drone hunted for oil ship

The hunt for the Viva tanker / Photo: screenshot of the Ukrainian Navy video

A Russian drone attacked the Turkish ship VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board, hitting it directly in the wheelhouse. About this in the commentary LIGA.net said Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

In two days, the Russians have attacked the fourth vessel owned by Turkish companies, Pletenchuk said.

"While the previous three were damaged in port, the VIVA vessel was damaged on the high seas. It was purposefully attacked by a kamikaze drone. A vessel at sea, despite its size, is a small dynamic target, and you have to try hard to hit it," he explained.

According to Pletenchuk, when a drone hunts a moving object at sea, it can only be regarded as a targeted attack. "The kamikaze drone hit the wheelhouse. Not just anywhere, but into the bridge, where the personnel who control the ship are located."

The Navy spokesman also emphasized that this is not the first time such attacks on ships in the high seas have occurred. "Ships have been attacked before in the exclusive maritime economic zone of Ukraine. In total, more than 130 vessels were damaged by Russians during the full-scale invasion. So I can't say that this is something new on the part of the Russians," he summarized.

On Saturday, December 13, Russia conducted a targeted drone strike on a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea that was moving through the grain corridor. The vessel is carrying 11 citizens of the Republic of Turkey.

On the afternoon of December 12, Russia struck on a civilian ship in Chornomorsk near Odesa. Preliminarily, the Cenk T vessel of a Turkish company was damaged.

Later it became known that the enemy attacked another port – already in Odesa, there is a wounded employee of a private company. The occupiers used ballistic missiles and "shaheds".

At a meeting with Putin, Erdogan offered him stop attacking critical infrastructure and ports of Ukraine for the sake of peace.