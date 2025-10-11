A large fire broke out in occupied Donetsk during a drone attack – video, photos

The invaders' resources write about an arrival near the former Auchan in Donetsk

Photo: social networks

On the evening of October 11, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Donetsk during a drone attack and a large fire broke out. This was reported by the invaders' resources.

The occupiers claim that the fire occurred near the Sigma hypermarket, where a French chain store Auchan used to be located.

Footage of a drone attack, arrivals and explosions is circulating online (the video contains foul language, 18+).

Photo: social networks

UPDATED. Some footage shows that the Sigma is directly on fire.

"Four drones flew overhead. We heard them being shot down and then suddenly an explosion. Something started to detonate. We looked, and there was a Sigma on fire. Now the fire has spread to the neighboring landing. Before that, we saw military vehicles parked there in the evenings", – wrote Suspilne with reference to one of the anonymous local residents.

Photo: social networks

Photo: social networks